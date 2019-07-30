I haven’t always been interested in the great outdoors. Growing up with three older brothers, I was introduced to fishing poles and guns at a young age but was never fully immersed in the sports. After they left for college, the desire to be out in the woods faded until I met my husband.
The outdoor tradition is something you could say I married into. It was kind of like another member of the family who you get to know and grow to love over the years.
At first, I resisted tagging along on his adventures. The idea of getting up at the crack of dawn to stalk deer or sitting on a riverbank waiting for fish to bite didn’t appeal to me. Gradually my mindset changed as he patiently taught me how to cast my line and net fish. Pretty soon I was baiting my own hooks and, at times, even outfishing him.
Hunting was something I was even slower to adapt to. I disliked the bitter cold conditions we often faced during deer season and the long treks through shelterbelts. My perspective changed while on a hunting trip last fall in the majestic Nebraska Sandhills.
We were hunting Samuel R. McKelvie National Forest near Valentine. My husband was on a mission to bring home a trophy buck and I was along for the ride. For three days we woke up before dawn, packed our gear and headed for the hills. The first couple of days, we came into contact with several groups of deer — mostly doe and small bucks. It wasn’t until we got off the beaten path that we spotted the first big mule deer.
Unfortunely, my husband couldn’t get a shot off, as was the case with the next two we saw. Nevertheless we pushed on through the back country. We covered miles of rolling prairie, scaring up game birds from the thick cover and taking in the view of the vast and desolate landscape.
One afternoon while glassing with binoculars we spotted a herd of antelope grazing on a distant hillside. We watched them for over an hour until they suddenly spooked and took off over the horizon.
It was then I decided I wanted a piece of the action. Since that day, I have been studying, accumulating gear and I recently completed my Nebraska Hunter Safety course. Now begins the long, tedious process of practicing with the rifle so I am prepared for next season. I feel as if I’m well on my way to becoming an outdoorswoman.
Although we walked for miles on that trip in search of mule deer and came home tired, sore and without a set of antlers, the experience was well worth it. All it took was a trip to the Sandhills to renew my interest in the great outdoors. With any luck, I will have my own hunting tales to tell this fall.