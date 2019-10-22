LINCOLN — Wheat and milo stubble left tall after harvest provides habitat for wildlife from late summer through winter.
These fields that are open to public hunting access are detailed in the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s 2019-20 Stubble Access Guide.
Tall, undisturbed stubble has been shown to provide multiple benefits to pheasants, quail and other wildlife. Many of these fields include pockets containing dense cover that are unable to be farmed and often are underutilized by hunters.
Tall wheat and milo stubble fields are enrolled in the Open Fields and Waters Program following harvest each year to ensure quality cover is provided. Consequently, most of these areas cannot be included in the printed version of the Public Access Atlas.
The Stubble Access Guide highlights an additional 40,000 acres of upland habitat open to public access and includes most of these recently enrolled tracts, as well as other publically accessible lands in western Nebraska.
The Stubble Access Guide is available wherever hunt permits are sold as well as at OutdoorNebraska.org/PublicAccessAtlas. Digital and interactive versions of the Public Access Atlas are updated throughout hunting seasons and also available at OutdoorNebraska.org/PublicAccessAtlas.
To request copies of any of these materials, visit OutdoorNebraska.org/BrochureRequests.