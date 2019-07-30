LINCOLN — Several state recreation areas in the central portion of Nebraska have reopened to the public after closure due to flooding.

Union Pacific, Johnson Lake and Gallagher Canyon state recreation areas are all fully open to public use.

In addition, Medicine Creek SRA has reopened to public use, with the exception of four campsites in the Shady Bay Campground. Sandy Channel SRA is also partially open. The northern half of the park is open to day use only, with limited amenities available. The swim beach is closed because of underwater hazards. The southern portion of Sandy Channel remains closed because the access road sustained major damage.

An up-to-date list of park conditions can be found at outdoornebraska.org/weatherclosures.

Tags

In other news

Trip to the Sandhills inspires renewed love of nature

Trip to the Sandhills inspires renewed love of nature

I haven’t always been interested in the great outdoors. Growing up with three older brothers, I was introduced to fishing poles and guns at a young age but was never fully immersed in the sports. After they left for college, the desire to be out in the woods faded until I met my husband.

Outdoor Adventures: Kayaking 'Big Blue'

Outdoor Adventures: Kayaking 'Big Blue'

Austin Brown (left) of Stanton paddles across the lake in a “Big Blue” kayak with Lilia. In the red kayak, Ren follows behind. The family was on a kayak trip for Father’s Day at Maskenthine Lake.

Recreation area has a lot to offer

Recreation area has a lot to offer

High on the list of Nebraska’s captivating scenery and natural assets are the Wildcat Hills. It seems an understatement to label this topographical spectacle as “hills,” as it is actually a land of rugged buttes, ridges and canyons with topographical elements rising upwards to 1,000 feet abo…