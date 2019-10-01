Sensory Safari to help students with disabilities

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, along with the Lincoln Children’s Zoo and the Nebraska Center for the Education of Children who are Blind or Visually Impaired, will provide students with disabilities a chance to engage in science exploration through sight, sound, touch, and smell at the annual Sensory Safari event.

Sensory Safari, which will be held at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo on Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to noon, will engage students with special needs throughout eastern Nebraska in wildlife, nature and natural resources through educational stations.

Stations will include a live fish touch tank; live native reptiles and amphibians; prairie plants; skulls and pelts of Nebraska mammals; birds of Nebraska; live insects and arthropods; smells of nature and many others.

The event is $3.50 per person. Pre-registration is required at lincolnzoo.org.

Transportation scholarships are available for school districts seeking to bring students to the event. For more information, please contact Aimee Johns at ajohns@lincolnzoo.org or at 402-475-6741 ext. 130.

