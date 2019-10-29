The 21st annual Hallowfest at Ponca State Park is a two-weekend holiday event.
The first weekend concluded with guests of all ages participating in several activities. There was crafts in the morning followed by the pumpkin roll obstacle course, pet costume parade, a maze, s’mores, lawn games, campsite and cabin decorating contest and the pumpkin carving contest.
Winners of the pumpkin carving contest included Kolton Danielski, age 5, from West Point, Elliot London, age 8, from Norfolk, and Lauren Thompson from Osmond.