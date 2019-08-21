2019-2020 Public Access Atlas now available

LINCOLN, Neb. – There are nearly 1 million acres of publicly accessible lands throughout Nebraska. The recently published 2019-2020 Public Access Atlas identifies and consolidates these public access resources for the benefit of Nebraska’s hunters, trappers and anglers.

Printed copies of this year’s atlas are available at Nebraska Game and Parks Commission offices and service centers, and soon will be available wherever hunt and fish permits are sold. To request a printed copy of the atlas or other Game and Parks’ guides or publications, visit OutdoorNebraska.org/brochurerequests.

The Public Access Atlas also is available online at OutdoorNebraska.org/PublicAccessAtlas in several different formats: Interactive atlas map, digital flipbook, Google Earth KMZ files and downloadable single map sheets.

The atlas is updated annually and displays all publicly accessible lands throughout the state, including state, federal and conservation partner lands.

Private lands enrolled in Game and Parks’ Open Fields and Waters Program also are included in the atlas. Open Fields and Waters provides financial incentives to private landowners willing to allowing walk-in, public access for hunting, trapping and/or fishing. Finding places to hunt and fish is a challenge for today’s hunters and anglers but, thanks to Nebraska’s landowners, more than 325,000 acres of private lands are available through this voluntary program.

