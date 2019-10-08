Private land acres now open to the public

There now are 12,500 acres of land open for public access in the Loess Canyon area of Nebraska, thanks in part to the contributions from the National Wild Turkey Federation and a variety of other partners to Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s via the Canyon Access Initiative.

The Canyon Access Initiative ventures to open private land to the public for hunting and recreation. The NWTF “has supported the NGPC’s Canyon Access Initiative for each of the last five years with Super Fund awards,” said Jim Pitman, NWTF district biologist. “The NWTF has contributed $52,500, and partner contributions have totaled $277,033. Private landowner enrollment in the program has increased each year in part due to the contributions from NWTF.”

NWTF’s contributions have helped incentivize payments to landowners, which has increased participation.

Robust turkey populations and thriving game species such as mule deer and elk have made the Loess Canyon area of Nebraska a sought after area for hunters.

Through NWTF and partner funding, the Loess Canyon area is more accessible to the public than ever before.

Tags

In other news

Outdoor Adventures: Scouting

Outdoor Adventures: Scouting

Lizz Alder snapped this photo recently at Oak Glen Wildlife Management Area while on a scouting trip. Alder was in search of a good place to archery hunt Whitetail deer.

Fall trout stocking schedule released

LINCOLN — Catchable-size rainbow trout are being stocked in city ponds and lakes across the state by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. These stockings will enhance fishing opportunities this fall and winter.

Whitetails Unlimited donates to Hunters Helping the Hungry

Whitetails Unlimited has granted $2,000 to Nebraska Game and Parks for their Hunters Helping the Hungry program which brings the annual total to $22,000 granted to programs similar to the HHH. Hunters Helping the Hungry was created by the Nebraska Legislature in 2012 and is funded entirely b…

Private land acres now open to the public

There now are 12,500 acres of land open for public access in the Loess Canyon area of Nebraska, thanks in part to the contributions from the National Wild Turkey Federation and a variety of other partners to Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s via the Canyon Access Initiative.

Scholarships available for Project FeederWatch

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is now accepting scholarship applications to provide classrooms, afterschool programs, and assisted living facilities with supplies to participate in the 2019-20 season of Project FeederWatch.