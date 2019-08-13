Here are the events that will be held this weekend at Ponca State Park.
Friday, Aug. 16
9-11 a.m. Introduction to archery— Join up for introductory courses on archery. All equipment is provided. Archery participants must be 5 years old or older. Meet and pay at the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex. Cost is $1/6 arrows.
1 p.m. Wilderness Canvas Painting— Many famous artists such as Claude Monet and Bob Ross centered their painting style on beautiful nature scenery, but you don’t have to be a professional to paint a breath-taking wilderness setting. Join a naturalist at the Tri-State Overlook and turn a blank canvas into a work of art. Preregister at the Resource and Education Center. Meet at Tri-State Overlook. Cost is $3 per person. Limited to 30 people.
Saturday, Aug. 17
9-11 a.m. Introduction to archery and shotguns— Join up for introductory courses on archery and shotguns. All equipment is provided. Archery participants must be 5 years old or older and shotgun participants must be 12 years old or older. Meet and pay at the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex. Cost is $1/6 arrows for Archery and $7/box of shells for Shotguns.
11:30 a.m. Critter Corner— Critter Corner provides a snapshot of the wildlife found along the Missouri River. Participants will be able to see and touch live critters, furs, feathers, shells, skulls, etc. Meet at the Resource and Education Center. Free.
2 p.m. Carving with soap— Wood carving is a unique skill and hobby. Enjoy seeing the art work of a local wood carver and learn tips and trick to carve your own creation out of soap. Meet at the Resource and Education Center. Cost is $1 per craft. Limited to 20 people.
3:30 p.m. Fossil hunt — One of our enjoyable activities is searching for fossils exposed over time by the Missouri River. Meet at the Resource and Education Center for an introduction, and then we will go down to the boat launch ramp area to find fossils. Free.
Sunday, Aug. 18
9-11 a.m. Introduction to tomahawks— Join up for introductory courses on tomahawks. All equipment is provided. Tomahawk participants must be 8 years old or older. Meet and pay at the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex. Cost is $1/6 throws.