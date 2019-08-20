Outdoor Adventures

Seventy-eight Patras family and friends spent time together during a 10-day camping trip at Merritt Reservoir near Valentine. The family of Walter and Bobbie Patras have been camping in the Cedar Bay every summer for 50 years.
* * *
