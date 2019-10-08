Outdoor Adventures: Scouting

Lizz Alder snapped this photo recently at Oak Glen Wildlife Management Area while on a scouting trip. Alder was in search of a good place to archery hunt Whitetail deer.
* * *
Do you have a photo of your own outdoor adventure? The Daily News encourages readers to submit photos and pertinent information of fishing, hunting, camping — anything that deals with outdoor recreation. A photo will be published each Tuesday on the Recreation page in print and online. To submit photos, email them to Angela Henery at ahenery@norfolkdailynews.com.