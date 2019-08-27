Outdoor adventures: master angler
Photo courtesy of Brittany Thompson

Ben Mollhoff poses with a master angler rainbow trout caught by his fiancée, Brittany Thompson. The fish, measuring at 24 inches long, was caught in May on the Snake River below the Merritt Dam near Valentine.

* * *

Do you have a photo of your own outdoor adventure? The Daily News encourages readers to submit photos and pertinent information of fishing, hunting, camping  — anything that deals with outdoor recreation. A photo will be published each Tuesday on the Recreation page in print and online. To submit photos, email them to Angela Henery at ahenery@norfolkdailynews.com.

Tags

In other news

Outdoor Adventures: Master angler trout

Outdoor Adventures: Master angler trout

Ben Mollhoff poses with a master angler rainbow trout caught by his fiancée, Brittany Thompson. The fish, measuring at 24 inches long, was caught in May on the Snake River below the Merritt Dam near Valentine.

Lewis and Clark End of Summer Bash

LINCOLN — Families can enjoy spending time together outdoors and learning about nature at the End of Summer Bash, to be held Aug. 30 through Sept. 1 at Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area.

Norfolk Archery Club tournament results

The Norfolk Archery Club held a 3-D tournament on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 24 and 25. Sixty-one persons from all over Nebraska shot the tournament. Results of the tournament are as follows, with winners listed in order of first, second and third, respectively:

Challenge encourages hunters to share passion

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, along with Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever, the National Wild Turkey Federation and Plains Equipment Group, is thrilled to announce a new challenge for hunters beginning Sept. 1.