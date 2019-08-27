Outdoor Adventures: Master angler trout

Ben Mollhoff poses with a master angler rainbow trout caught by his fiancée, Brittany Thompson. The fish, measuring at 24 inches long, was caught in May on the Snake River below the Merritt Dam near Valentine.
