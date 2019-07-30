Outdoor Adventures: Kayaking 'Big Blue'

Kayaking Big Blue
Photo courtesy of Ashley Brown

Austin Brown (left) of Stanton paddles across the lake in a “Big Blue” kayak with Lilia. In the red kayak, Ren follows behind. The family was on a kayak trip for Father’s Day at Maskenthine Lake.

* * *

Do you have a photo of your own outdoor adventure? The Daily News encourages readers to submit photos and pertinent information of fishing, hunting, camping — anything that deals with outdoor recreation. A photo will be published each Tuesday on the Recreation page in print and online. To submit photos, email them to Angela Henery at ahenery@norfolkdailynews.com.

