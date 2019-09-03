Outdoor adventures: coon shoot
Courtesy photo

Shania Hansen of Norfolk takes aim at a target at the Norfolk Archery Club's annual coon shoot. The coon shoot is shot in the dark and is part of the club's end of outdoor league picnic. The archers use flashlights to light up the targets. Hansen, who is attending Mount Marty College, placed second.

* * *

Do you have a photo of your own outdoor adventure? The Daily News encourages readers to submit photos and pertinent information of fishing, hunting, camping  — anything that deals with outdoor recreation. A photo will be published each Tuesday on the Recreation page in print and online. To submit photos, email them to Angela Henery at ahenery@norfolkdailynews.com.

Tags

In other news

Outdoor Adventures: Coon shoot

Outdoor Adventures: Coon shoot

Shania Hansen of Norfolk takes aim at a target at the Norfolk Archery Club's annual coon shoot. The coon shoot is shot in the dark and is part of the club's end of outdoor league picnic. The archers use flashlights to light up the targets. Hansen, who is attending Mount Marty College, placed…

Hunters reminded of closed WMAs

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission reminds hunters that some wildlife management areas (WMA) still are closed due to flooding and high water along the Missouri River. Some county roads accessing areas are closed or difficult to drive.

Tool-sharpening dam builders

Tool-sharpening dam builders

Anyone who has watched a North American beaver (Castor canadensis) gnaw through a tree trunk has surely been in awe of its proficiency. Using teeth to whittle on wood, after all, is a task neither appealing to humans nor something the American Dental Association advises us to do.