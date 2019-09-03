Outdoor adventures: coon shoot

Shania Hansen of Norfolk takes aim at a target at the Norfolk Archery Club's annual coon shoot. The coon shoot is shot in the dark and is part of the club's end of outdoor league picnic. The archers use flashlights to light up the targets. Hansen, who is attending Mount Marty College, placed second.
