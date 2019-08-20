Norfolk Archery Club to host tournament

The Norfolk Archery Club will host the Whitetails 3-D archery tournament on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 24 and 25. Registration times are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The club’s outdoor range is located south of Norfolk on US Highway 81. Turn west at North Airport Road (Coca-Cola building), go ¼ mile, then turn south at the Norfolk Archery Club sign (west side of National Guard Armory) and follow the trail.
For more information about the club or about the tournament, call Mike Noelle, 402-640-8924, or Jason Mock, 402-750-4652, visit the Facebook page, or check out the website at www.norfolkarcheryclub.org.