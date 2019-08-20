The Norfolk Archery Club will host the Whitetails 3-D archery tournament on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 24 and 25. Registration times are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The club’s outdoor range is located south of Norfolk on US Highway 81. Turn west at North Airport Road (Coca-Cola building), go ¼ mile, then turn south at the Norfolk Archery Club sign (west side of National Guard Armory) and follow the trail.

For more information about the club or about the tournament, call Mike Noelle, 402-640-8924, or Jason Mock, 402-750-4652, visit the Facebook page, or check out the website at www.norfolkarcheryclub.org.

Tags

In other news

Outdoor Adventures

Outdoor Adventures

Seventy-eight Patras family and friends spent time together during a 10-day camping trip at Merritt Reservoir near Valentine. The family of Walter and Bobbie Patras have been camping in the Cedar Bay every summer for 50 years.

Norfolk Archery Club to host tournament

The Norfolk Archery Club will host the Whitetails 3-D archery tournament on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 24 and 25. Registration times are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The club’s outdoor range is located south of Norfolk on US Highway 81. Turn west at North Airport Road (Coca-Cola building), go ¼ mile, the…

Lewis and Clark Lake is a paradise of the North

Lewis and Clark Lake is a paradise of the North

There aren’t many places you can pull your boat up on the bank at Lewis and Clark Lake. Water has eroded away hillsides ringing much of the lake, leaving cliffs that reveal colorful layers of Niobrara chalk and Carlisle shale, part of the geology of the area. Below those cliffs, more than 10…

Youth archers at nationals

Youth archers at nationals

Four members of the Norfolk Archery Club attended the NFAA Outdoor Field Nationals held from July 26 to 28. The event was held at the outdoor archery ranges of the Easton Archery Complex in Yankton — the largest comprehensive archery facility in the world.

Director’s Cup champ is only 10

LINCOLN — Ten-year-old Hayden Mitchell of Lincoln won the Fourth Annual Director’s Cup archery tournament Aug. 11 in a head-to-head final-arrow competition.

Access needed for Mentored Youth Archery Program

LINCOLN, Neb. – A youth hunting program that also teaches key life skills such as preparation, discipline and socialization is in critical need of accessible private land to act as an outdoor classroom.