LINCOLN — Explore a unique way of enjoying the outdoors at a beginner’s nature journaling workshop Oct. 12 at Pfanny’s Farm in Randolph.
"Keeping a nature journal is about discovery, or even rediscovery,” said wildlife educator Jamie Bachmann. “There are no rules to keeping a nature journal.”
This free class will be held from 1-4 p.m. for anyone ages 8 and older. Registration is limited to 20 people. Journals will be provided, but participants are encouraged to bring their own.
Pfanny’s Farm is located 2½ miles north of the Highway 81-20 junction, at 86765 U.S. Highway 81 in Randolph.
The event is held by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission in partnership with Northern Prairies Land Trust. For more information or to register, contact Jamie Bachmann at Jamie.bachmann@nebraska.gov or 402-370-3374.