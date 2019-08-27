The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has announced the 15th annual Missouri River Outdoor Expo is scheduled for Sept. 21 and 22 at Ponca State Park in Ponca.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.
The Missouri River Outdoor Expo is an opportunity for people of all ages to connect with the outdoors through hands-on activities, educational exhibits, vendor displays and featured entertainment.
With over 90 hands-on activities, there is something for everyone, including shooting sports, fishing, kayaking, rock climbing, outdoor cooking, logrolling and more.
A few of the 2019 new expo attractions include antler scoring, TV host Danny Devries of the show “Origins”, a Dutch oven cook-off, flyball, barn hunt, optics and more.
Guests and their canines can try their luck at flyball, barn hunt, nose work and the dockdogs aquatic competition.
For additional details on all facets of the expo, visit www.missouririveroutdoorexpo.com.
The Missouri River Outdoor Expo is the largest outdoor expo in the Midwest thanks to the generosity of sponsors and over 900 volunteers.
There is a $6 park entry fee per Nebraska licensed vehicle and an $8 fee per out-of-state licensed vehicle.