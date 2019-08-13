LINCOLN – Nebraska residents will be able to purchase 2019 paddlefish snagging permits that were forfeited during the paddlefish snagging permit draw.

The permits will go on sale on Monday, Aug. 19, at 1 p.m. Central Standard Time, and will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Twenty permits are available. Paddlefish snagging season is Oct. 1-31.

Permits may be purchased at OutdoorNebraska.org or in-person at Nebraska Game and Parks Commission permitting offices. Find an office near you at OutdoorNebraska.org/locations.

Tags

In other news

Outdoor Adventures: Family Trip

Outdoor Adventures: Family Trip

The Mollhoff family enjoyed their 35th annual Long Pine trip recently and celebrated by posing all of the grandkids on a fallen tree.

Fort Atkinson to hold 5K race

LINCOLN — For a unique 5K race experience, sign up for the Cannon Fire 5K, to be held Aug. 17 at Fort Atkinson State Historical Park.

Rock Creek Station life reenacted

LINCOLN — At a special living history event on Aug. 17 at Rock Creek Station State Historical Park, living historians from across the country will reenact the daily life of the site in 1864.