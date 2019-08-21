LINCOLN, Neb. – Families can enjoy spending time together outdoors and learning about nature at the End of Summer Bash, to be held Aug. 30 through Sept. 1 at Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area.
The fun begins with a themed, lighted hayrack ride around the park on Aug. 30, starting at 9 p.m. Tickets can be bought at Weigand Marina for $3.
Enjoy family-friendly educational sessions with the park naturalist throughout the day on Aug. 31. Learn about tree and flower identification at 10 a.m., Nebraska’s pollinators at 2 p.m., and Nebraska’s animals and their tracks at 5:30 p.m. Wrap up the day with an outdoor movie, “The Goonies,” at 9 p.m.
Activities on Sept. 1 include a guided bird walk at 9 a.m. and a workshop on how to start a nature art journal at 11 a.m. The cost is $1 per craft.
Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area is located 9 miles north of Crofton on Highway 121 in Knox County. A park entry permit is required. For more information, call the park at 402-388-4169.