Lewis and Clark End of Summer Bash

LINCOLN — Families can enjoy spending time together outdoors and learning about nature at the End of Summer Bash, to be held Aug. 30 through Sept. 1 at Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area.

The fun begins with a themed, lighted hayrack ride around the park on Aug. 30, starting at 9 p.m. Tickets can be bought at Weigand Marina for $3.

Enjoy family-friendly educational sessions with the park naturalist throughout the day on Aug. 31. Learn about tree and flower identification at 10 a.m., Nebraska’s pollinators at 2 p.m., and Nebraska’s animals and their tracks at 5:30 p.m. Wrap up the day with an outdoor movie, “The Goonies,” at 9 p.m.

Activities on Sept. 1 include a guided bird walk at 9 a.m. and a workshop on how to start a nature art journal at 11 a.m. The cost is $1 per craft.

Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area is located 9 miles north of Crofton on Highway 121 in Knox County. A park entry permit is required. For more information, call the park at 402-388-4169.

Outdoor Adventures: Master angler trout

Outdoor Adventures: Master angler trout

Ben Mollhoff poses with a master angler rainbow trout caught by his fiancée, Brittany Thompson. The fish, measuring at 24 inches long, was caught in May on the Snake River below the Merritt Dam near Valentine.

Norfolk Archery Club tournament results

The Norfolk Archery Club held a 3-D tournament on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 24 and 25. Sixty-one persons from all over Nebraska shot the tournament. Results of the tournament are as follows, with winners listed in order of first, second and third, respectively:

Challenge encourages hunters to share passion

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, along with Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever, the National Wild Turkey Federation and Plains Equipment Group, is thrilled to announce a new challenge for hunters beginning Sept. 1.