LINCOLN — Learn all aspects of fishing for catfish at the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Discover Catfish Fishing event Aug. 1 at Lincoln’s Holmes Lake.

This event will be held in conjunction with Community Fishing Night, only later in the evening. Community Fishing Night at the lake will be from 6-8 p.m., with Discover Catfish Fishing from 8-10 p.m.

Participants can learn the basics of catfishing, from bait and equipment to techniques. Anglers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair, but all fishing equipment will be provided. Adults will need a fishing license, which they can purchase at outdoornebraska.org.

For a complete schedule of Game and Parks fishing events, visit outdoornebraska.gov/familyfishing.

