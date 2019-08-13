Nebraska Game and Parks NDN
LINCOLN — There is still time to sign up a team for the 2019 Great Park Pursuit — or to get your team out to this year’s locations.

As extra encouragement, all teams that submit a park visit through the mobile app or by mailing in a rubbing sheet by Aug. 26 will receive an entry for one of two Fitbits, provided by the Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association.

The Great Park Pursuit is a free program in which participating teams can visit up to 20 official park sites across the state, where a Great Park Pursuit post is hidden. Teams, which visit parks for the chance to win prizes, follow clues to the post and prove they were there with the free mobile app, or by making a pencil impression of the post to mail in.

The Great Park Pursuit is a joint program of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and the Nebraska Recreation and Park Association. Sign up at outdoornebraska.gov/greatparkpursuit.

In other news

Outdoor Adventures: Family Trip

The Mollhoff family enjoyed their 35th annual Long Pine trip recently and celebrated by posing all of the grandkids on a fallen tree.

Fort Atkinson to hold 5K race

LINCOLN — For a unique 5K race experience, sign up for the Cannon Fire 5K, to be held Aug. 17 at Fort Atkinson State Historical Park.

Rock Creek Station life reenacted

LINCOLN — At a special living history event on Aug. 17 at Rock Creek Station State Historical Park, living historians from across the country will reenact the daily life of the site in 1864.