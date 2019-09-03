Hunters reminded of closed WMAs

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission reminds hunters that some wildlife management areas (WMA) still are closed due to flooding and high water along the Missouri River. Some county roads accessing areas are closed or difficult to drive.
Hunting seasons are approaching and some hunters already are scouting their favorite spots.
Scouting WMAs this year will include checking to see if any of the areas are underwater.
Langdon Bend WMA in Nemaha County will have limited vehicle access for the early teal season, Sept. 7-22 in the Low Plains Unit.
And access permit holders for Gifford Point WMA in Sarpy County will need to park in the lot and walk in because of water over the road.
The following WMAs, including county, are closed or partially closed:
Bazile Creek, Knox; Big Alkali Lake, Cherry, boat ramp open but no cabin or RV pad rentals available and concession store closed; Bufflehead, Buffalo; Gifford Point, Sarpy; Kansas Bend, Nemaha; Kea West, Buffalo; Langdon Bend, Nemaha; Louisville Boat Access, Sarpy; Loup River Public Power District, Nance; Niobrara Confluence, Knox; Parshall Bridge, Boyd; Peru Bottoms, Nemaha; Randall W. Schilling, Cass; Spencer Dam, Holt; Tobacco Island, Cass; Whitetail, Colfax; Wood Duck, Stanton; Twin Lakes, Rock; Willow Lake, Brown; and Peru Boat Ramp, Nemaha.