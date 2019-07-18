LINCOLN, Neb. – Hunters who were awarded big game permits during the 2019 limited permit drawing have until July 19 to purchase their permits.
Those who successfully drew permits must visit a Nebraska Game and Parks office or log into https://ngpc-home.ne.gov and pay for their permits by 11:59 p.m. on July 19. Failure to do so will result in forfeiture of both the permit and of any preference or bonus points used in the drawing of the permit.
Nebraska Game and Parks has attempted to contact all permit winners, but in some cases, phone numbers and email addresses were no longer valid. Hunters are encouraged to log into https://ngpc-home.ne.gov and ensure all contact information is up-to-date.