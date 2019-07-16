LINCOLN — Heavy rains in south-central Nebraska have forced the temporary closure of some state recreation areas (SRA) as some roads and campgrounds are underwater.
Sandy Channel and Union Pacific SRAs in Buffalo County are temporarily closed. Interstate 80 exit 263 to Union Pacific SRA is closed.
The lower loop of Shady Bay Campground (sites 48-62) at Medicine Creek SRA in Frontier County also is temporarily closed.
In Dawson County, access is available to Gallagher Canyon SRA. Most of the campsites are usable, but the boat dock is underwater.