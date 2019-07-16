LINCOLN — Heavy rains in south-central Nebraska have forced the temporary closure of some state recreation areas (SRA) as some roads and campgrounds are underwater.

Sandy Channel and Union Pacific SRAs in Buffalo County are temporarily closed. Interstate 80 exit 263 to Union Pacific SRA is closed.

The lower loop of Shady Bay Campground (sites 48-62) at Medicine Creek SRA in Frontier County also is temporarily closed.

In Dawson County, access is available to Gallagher Canyon SRA. Most of the campsites are usable, but the boat dock is underwater.

July Events

The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission events and important dates in July. Get more event details at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov. Visit OutdoorNebraska.org for a list of hunter education classes and boating safety classes.

Recovering America's Wildlife Act introduced in House

LINCOLN, Neb. – Reps. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) and Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) introduced the Recovering America's Wildlife Act in the U.S. House of Representatives at a press conference in Washington D.C. on Friday, July 12.

Norfolkan shoots record-breaking fish

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission recently certified three state fishing records, including one that topped a record that had stood for 47 years.

Floating playground now open

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is excited to announce that the extremely popular floating playground at Louisville State Recreation Area in Louisville is now open for fun on the water.