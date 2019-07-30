Willow Creek State Recreation Area
Nebraska Game and Parks photo

LINCOLN — A health alert is in effect for Willow Creek Lake in Pierce County and the southeast beach at Harlan County Reservoir in Harlan County.

The health alert was put in place after high levels of blue-green algae were detected at the lakes during testing by the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality.

It is recommended that visitors to Willow Creek Lake and Harlan County Reservoir avoid full body contact activities such as swimming, wading, skiing and jet skiing. Non-contact activities such as boating, fishing and camping are not affected by the alert.

Updated lake algae and bacteria levels are posted each week at deq.ne.gov.

