The 21st Annual Hallowfest at Ponca State Park is coming Saturday, Oct. 19.
Saturday begins with crafts at 9:30-11 a.m. There are five different crafts to choose from, $1 per craft.
At 1 p.m. there will be bowling with pumpkins through an obstacle course and competing for distance.
Prizes will be awarded to the top three longest rolls in three age groups. The cost is $3 for small to regular size pumpkins and $5.00 for large pumpkins.
From 1-3 p.m. is a creative pumpkin-carving contest. All pumpkins must be carved at Scout Hill within the allotted time frame to qualify. Judging will begin at 3 p.m.
One prize will be awarded to the best design in three age categories. All ages are welcome. The cost is $3 for small to regular size pumpkins and $5 for large size pumpkins.
If you are staying at Ponca State Park there is a campsite and cabin decorating contest. Judging will take place at 5 p.m. A sign placed in the yard indicates winners. Prizes can be picked up at the Resource and Education Center on Sunday.