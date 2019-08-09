LINCOLN, Neb. – There is still time to sign up a team for the 2019 Great Park Pursuit – or to get your team out to this year’s locations.

As extra encouragement, all teams that submit a park visit through the mobile app or by mailing in a rubbing sheet by Aug. 26 will receive an entry for one of two Fitbits, provided by the Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association.

The Great Park Pursuit is a free program in which participating teams can visit up to 20 official park sites across the state, where a Great Park Pursuit post is hidden. Teams, which visit parks for the chance to win prizes, follow clues to the post and prove they were there with the free mobile app, or by making a pencil impression of the post to mail in.

The Great Park Pursuit is a joint program of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and the Nebraska Recreation and Park Association. Sign up at outdoornebraska.gov/greatparkpursuit.

Tags

In other news

Outdoor adventures: Bike and hike

Outdoor adventures: Bike and hike

The hike and bike path along Norfolk Avenue/Highway 275 was a popular spot for cyclists on a cool and still summer night in July. The trail offers miles of scenic biking without car traffic.

Getting permission to hunt on private land in Nebraska

Getting permission to hunt on private land in Nebraska

Maybe it’s because I am a lifelong Nebraskan with deep farm roots. Maybe it’s because I am a person with an outgoing, assertive personality who thoroughly enjoys interacting with people. Maybe it’s because of what I do for living and my employer. Maybe it’s because I am pride myself on being…

Lake health alerts have been issued

LINCOLN — The state has issued new health alerts for harmful algal blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Rockford Lake in Gage County and Wagon Train Lake in Lancaster County.

Steel Plate Challenge to be held

Steel Plate Challenge to be held

LINCOLN — For a fun competition set in a family-friendly atmosphere, test your shooting skills at Platte River State Park’s Steel Plate Challenge on Aug. 10.