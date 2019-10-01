LINCOLN — Great outdoor opportunities await youth hunters this fall, as well as those who take them hunting.
Youth waterfowl hunting begins Sept. 28-29 in Zones 2 and 4, Oct. 5-6 in Zone 1 and Oct. 19-20 in Zone 3. Duck hunting zones for youth waterfowl are the same as the regular duck season.
The youth waterfowl season is for hunters age 15 and younger. No permit is required for resident youth. Youth hunters age 11 or younger must be accompanied by a licensed hunter age 19 or older.
The accompanying adult may not hunt waterfowl. Youth age 12-15 must carry a Hunter Education certification card or Apprentice Hunter Education Exemption Certificate while hunting and must be accompanied by a person at least 18 years of age.
The adult does not need to be a licensed hunter.
The youth pheasant, quail and partridge season is Oct. 19-20.
This gives youth the chance to go afield the weekend before the regular pheasant opener and bag birds.
The youth pheasant season is for hunters age 15 and younger. No permit is required for resident youth. Hunting restrictions vary for accompanying adults.
For more information on both youth seasons, read the 2019-2020 Small Game and Waterfowl Guide at OutdoorNebraska.gov/guides.
The Take ’Em Hunting Challenge is ideal for adult hunters.
They are encouraged to take a pledge to introduce someone new to hunting during the 2019-20 hunting seasons. Those who take someone new hunting can upload a photo of their hunting trip to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s website and be registered to win prizes.
The Take ‘Em Hunting Challenge runs through May 31, 2020.
For more information or to take the pledge, visit OutdoorNebraska.org/TakeEmHunting.