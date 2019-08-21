LINCOLN, Neb. – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will host Learn to Hunt workshops this fall to help individuals prepare for upcoming hunting seasons.
These workshops are designed to improve confidence and expand knowledge for those with little or no experience. Presenters will discuss strategies, equipment, biology and techniques.
Registration at OutdoorNebraska.gov/workshops is required as space is limited.
The workshop schedule is:
Aug. 27 – dove hunting, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, Lincoln
Sept. 17 – introduction to hunting, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, Lincoln
Sept. 26 – deer hunting, Lincoln Park Fire Station, Hastings
Oct. 1 – waterfowl, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, Lincoln
Oct. 8 – upland bird hunting, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, Lincoln
Oct. 22 – deer hunting, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, Lincoln
Dec. 3 – predator hunting, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, Lincoln