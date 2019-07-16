Nebraska Game and Parks NDN
LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is seeking to add new conservation officers.

Conservation officers have the important job of protecting our natural resources and helping keep the people who use our state parks and other public lands safe through the enforcement of fish, wildlife, boating, and park laws.

As state peace officers, conservation officers also enforce other criminal and traffic laws on lands owned by the Game and Parks and elsewhere throughout the state. Conservation officers also conduct a variety of education and wildlife management duties.

Game and Parks is looking to fill up to six positions around the state. Duty station locations have not been set.

To learn more about a law enforcement career at Game and Parks, visit outdoornebraska.gov/lawenforcementcareers/.

