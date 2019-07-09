Floating playground now open

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is excited to announce that the extremely popular floating playground at Louisville State Recreation Area in Louisville is now open for fun on the water.
The floating playground offers exciting and challenging obstacles, including a climbing wall, dome, monkey bars and much more. The playground has three 90-minute water play sessions available daily at noon and 4 p.m. Guests must be at least 6 years old and able to swim. Admission is $18 for adults (age 13 and over) and $13 for children (age 12 and under). Admission includes a life jacket rental.
Tickets are sold only at the kiosk near the playground, starting 30 minutes prior to each session. Lifeguards are on duty. Parents or legal guardians must sign a waiver in person for each participant under the age of 19.
The playground will be open daily through Labor Day, except Tuesdays. For more information go to: outdoornebraska.org/floatingplayground.
Louisville SRA is a great place for water play, fishing and recreation. The park boasts five sandpit lakes with approximately 50 surface acres of water. Surrounded by towering cottonwood trees, this inviting area offers camping, picnicking, swimming beaches and nonpowered boating. Paddle board, water bike and kayak rentals are also available. The floating playground opened in 2018 and is part of the Venture Parks complex, an innovative public-private partnership providing expanded opportunities for outdoor fun, learning and adventure at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, Platte River State Park, Schramm State Park and Louisville SRA.