LINCOLN — Joseph Hart is the first hunter to complete the inaugural Nebraska Duck Slam.
“I think this is cool,” said the 21-year-old electrician from Bellevue. “I love to go duck hunting with my dad. We just hunt. We go after what is available.”
The Nebraska Duck Slam challenges hunters to harvest a teal (blue-winged or green-winged) of either sex, as well as drakes of three other species: an American wigeon, a mallard and a northern pintail. All ducks must be harvested in Nebraska, and hunters must upload a photo of each harvest at OutdoorNebraska.org/DuckSlam.
Hart, who started tagging along with his dad on hunts when he was 6 or 7 years old, completed the Slam after harvesting a teal on public land in York County on Sept. 15, then a wigeon, mallard and pintail on private land in Burt County on Oct. 5.
Hart understands the role of hunters and likes the challenge.
“If it weren’t for hunters, there would not be the conservation there is now and there wouldn’t be any public lands,” Hart said. “This gets people a goal to shoot for something.”
Those hunters who complete the Slam will receive a certificate, a Nebraska Duck Slam pin, four tasty meals and bragging rights. Additionally, all hunters who complete the Slam during the 2019-20 season will be registered to win one of several prizes donated by Ducks Unlimited. A drawing for the grand prize, a Benelli Super Black Eagle 3, will take place at the Ducks Unlimited State Banquet on Feb. 22, 2020.
More information on waterfowl hunting is available at OutdoorNebraska.org/DuckSlam. View lands open to public hunting in the Public Access Atlas at OutdoorNebraska.gov/PublicAccessAtlas.