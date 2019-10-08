Fall trout stocking schedule released

LINCOLN — Catchable-size rainbow trout are being stocked in city ponds and lakes across the state by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. These stockings will enhance fishing opportunities this fall and winter.
Trout fishing is a great way to introduce children to fishing because simple and inexpensive equipment may be used. A spinning or spin-cast rod and reel with a hook baited with a worm will work well. Add a split shot a couple of feet above the hook and a bobber a couple of feet above the split shot. Spinners, salmon eggs, dough baits and artificial flies also can catch trout.
Stocking schedules can change on short notice for a variety of reasons. The following is a tentative stocking schedule, including quantities:
Week of Oct. 7 – Scottsbluff zoo pond – 900; Lake Carter P. Johnson, Fort Robinson State Park – 2,500; East Verdigre Creek, Royal – 800; Niobrara State Park Pond No. 2 – 1,000; Crystal Cove Lake, South Sioux City – 4,500; Fremont Lakes SRA No. 2 – 5,000; Ta-Ha-Zouka Park Lake, Norfolk – 1,500; Pawnee Park west pond, Columbus – 1,500; Bowling Lake, Lincoln – 400; Holmes Lake, Lincoln – 3,000; Optimist Lake, Auburn – 800; Stanton Lake, Fall City – 200; Pawnee City Lake – 300; Humboldt City Park Lake – 600; Auble Pond, Ord – 1,500; Bessey Pond, Halsey – 600; Central Nebraska Veterans Home pond, Kearney – 300
Week of Oct. 14 – Curtis golf course pond – 150; Oxford City Lake – 300; Plum Creek Park Lake, Lexington – 750; Birdwood WMA, North Platte – 2,000; Lake Helen, Gothenburg – 2,000; Humphrey Pond, Ogallala – 600; Fontenelle Park Pond, Omaha – 1,200; Lake Halleck, Papillion – 1,200; Standing Bear Lake, Omaha – 6,500; Towl Park Pond, Omaha – 300; Hitchcock Park Pond, Omaha – 450
Week of Oct. 14 or Oct. 21 – Heartwell Park Lake, Hastings – 900; Such’s Lake, Grand Island – 650; CenturyLink Lake, Eugene T. Mahoney SP – 1,500; Ansley Lake – 1,000; Melham Park Lake, Broken Bow – 875
Week of Oct. 21 – Grove Lake WMA, Royal – 1,500; Steinhart Park east pond, Nebraska City – 800; Weeping Water Pond – 1,500; David City Park west pond – 600; Benson Park Pond, Omaha – 1,050; Windmill SRA Lake No. 2, Gibbon – 600; Fort Kearny SRA Lake No. 6 – 1,200; Holdrege City Lake – 2,000; Birdwood WMA, North Platte – 2,000
Week of Oct. 29 – Bridgeport SRA middle lake – 2,000
Week of Nov. 4 – Crystal Springs Park middle lake, Fairbury – 1,000
The following rainbow trout stockings took place in September and early October: Sand Springs, Plum Creek Valley WMA – 250; Minnechaduza Creek, Valentine – 500; East Verdigre Creek, Royal – 1,000; Grove Lake WMA sandpit, Royal – 50; Ponca State Park Pond – 1,500; Gilbert-Baker WMA Pond, Harrison – 600; White River, Fort Robinson SP – 750; Rock Creek Lake SRA, Parks – 3,000; South Morrill Pond – 400; North Morrill Pond – 1,350; Middle Morrill Pond – 450; Laing Lake, Alliance – 1,500; Bridgeport SRA northwest lake – 1,400
Cutthroat throat were stocked in September at the following: White River, Fort Robinson SP – 1,000; Alliance golf course pond – 400; Bridgeport SRA middle lake – 2,400; Chadron State Park Pond – 450; Grove Lake WMA sandpit, Royal – 50; Lake Carter P. Johnson, Fort Robinson State Park – 1,130; Middle Fork Soldier Creek, Sioux County – 350; Wood Reserve Ponds, Sioux County – 600
Visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/fishing for more information on fishing in Nebraska.