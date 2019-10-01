Eilers is Smallbore Silhouette champion

LINCOLN — Emily Eilers of Wayne hit 35 of 40 targets to win the overall championship Sept. 28 at the Nebraska Youth Smallbore Silhouette Invitational at Pressey Wildlife Management Area south of Broken Bow.
High Boy winner Gavin Carrizales of Scottsbluff had the second-highest score of the day at 34. High Girl winner Megan Vrbka of Staplehurst had a 33.
The overall team championship went Western Nebraska Shooting Sports 4-H team of Scottsbluff, which hit 119 of 160 targets. Team members are Carrizales, Austin Rahmig, Danika Bohl and Laney Bohl.
The 89 competitors fired 40 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition with a rifle unsupported and off hand at steel silhouette targets. Each shot 10 shots at targets that were 43, 66, 84 and 109 yards in distance. The annual event is open to all Hunter Education graduates who are at least 11 years old and have not graduated high school.
The individual area results are:
State Champion — Emily Eilers, Wayne, 35 of 40
Class B — 1. James Simpson, Wayne, 33; 3. Ethan Wooldrik, West Point, 30
Light Scope — 3. Shawn Zellmer, Pierce, 27
Senior Division — 1. Andrew Borgelt, Wisner, 29
Heavy Scope — 3. Risken Dawson, O’Neill, 27
Light Iron — 2. Tanner Kudera, Battle Creek, 14
Team Awards
Overall High Score — Western Nebraska Shooting Sports, Scottsbluff (Austin Rahmig, Danika Bohl, Gavin Carrizales, Laney Bohl), 119 of 160
4-H Division — 1. 10X, Seward (Braden Hiser, Cabe Schluckebier, Megan Vrbka, Zack Vrbka), 113; 2. Cuming County Sharpshooters, 104; 3. Wayne County Sharp Shooters, 98
School Division — 1. 50-50 Glendy Homeschool Academy, Broken Bow (Bereket Glendy, Dylan Glendy, Eyerusalem Glendy, Sadye Glendy) 91; 2. Anselmo-Merna, 91; 3. Litchfield No. 2, 51
Open Division — 1. Open No. 1 (Kaitlynn Pavel, Wyatt Anderson, Wyatt Benzel, Wyatt Hebbert), 85; 2. Spectacular Shooters, 85; 3. Custer County, 83