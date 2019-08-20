Director’s Cup champ is only 10

LINCOLN — Ten-year-old Hayden Mitchell of Lincoln won the Fourth Annual Director’s Cup archery tournament Aug. 11 in a head-to-head final-arrow competition.

The Director’s Cup is a fun and challenging competition of archers of all skill levels and features a unique “Lake of the Woods” format. Targets are set in 5-yard increasing distances, and archers shoot three arrows at each target for a possible 600 points. Archers shoot 30 arrows in the morning and 30 in the afternoon. The winner of each division took a final shot in a shoot-off and the archer with the arrow closest to the center of the target was the winner.

Mitchell won the tournament at Lincoln’s Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, the facility where he first took up archery 2½ years ago in an introductory Explore Archery class. He progressed into Junior Olympic Archery Development classes for compound bows.  Within a year, Mitchell was competing in archery tournaments, as his hobby became a passion, and he eventually became a member of the facility’s Center Shot JOAD program.

Mitchell not only shoots in indoor target, outdoor target and 3-D competitions, he is a staff shooter for Blue River Archery in Fairbury.

Adult – 1. Robert Gregg, Doniphan, 553 points

Adult Bowhunter Freestyle – 1. Jon Tompkins, Wellsville, Kansas, 542; 2. Chad Morgan, Lincoln, 521; 3. Kelly Slama, Lincoln, 500

Adult Traditional – 1. Chauncey Wilkins, Blair, 398

Championship – 1. Matt Carmin, Doniphan, 558; 2. Bill Lewis, Omaha, 546; 3. Bretsch Spenser, Earlham, Iowa, 530

Collegiate – 1. Shania Hansen, Norfolk, 496; 2. Reed Lawrence, Lincoln, 476

Cub Compound – 1. Hayden Mitchell, Lincoln, 572; 2. Makenzie Carmin, Doniphan, 492; 3. Hudson Mitchell, Lincoln, 313

Cub Recurve – 1. Vanessa Peterson, Lincoln, 451; 2. David Snyder, Lincoln, 241

NASP – 1. Zoe Hoffmeyer, Lincoln, 412; 2. Laynee Price, Lincoln, 305; 3. Gabriel Bellmyer, Denton, 252

Young Adult – 1. Riley Peterson, Lincoln, 546; 2. Bo Behlen, Columbus, 465; 3. Hannah Cochran, Papillion, 457

Young Compound – 1. Josiah Stonehocker, Arlington, 483; 2. Kalainey Nickel, Lincoln, 218; 3. Ben Wagoner, Bellevue, 31

Outdoor Adventures

Seventy-eight Patras family and friends spent time together during a 10-day camping trip at Merritt Reservoir near Valentine. The family of Walter and Bobbie Patras have been camping in the Cedar Bay every summer for 50 years.

Norfolk Archery Club to host tournament

The Norfolk Archery Club will host the Whitetails 3-D archery tournament on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 24 and 25. Registration times are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The club’s outdoor range is located south of Norfolk on US Highway 81. Turn west at North Airport Road (Coca-Cola building), go ¼ mile, the…

There aren’t many places you can pull your boat up on the bank at Lewis and Clark Lake. Water has eroded away hillsides ringing much of the lake, leaving cliffs that reveal colorful layers of Niobrara chalk and Carlisle shale, part of the geology of the area. Below those cliffs, more than 10…

Four members of the Norfolk Archery Club attended the NFAA Outdoor Field Nationals held from July 26 to 28. The event was held at the outdoor archery ranges of the Easton Archery Complex in Yankton — the largest comprehensive archery facility in the world.

Access needed for Mentored Youth Archery Program

LINCOLN, Neb. – A youth hunting program that also teaches key life skills such as preparation, discipline and socialization is in critical need of accessible private land to act as an outdoor classroom.