LINCOLN, Neb. – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will consider a staff recommendation to authorize one lottery permit for the 2020 bighorn sheep season when it meets Aug. 28 at Fort Robinson State Park.

The meeting will begin at 8 a.m. at the park’s Buffalo Barracks. The park is located on U.S. Hwy. 20, just west of Crawford in Dawes County.

The Commission also will consider recommendations to:

-- approve a Bighorn Sheep Management Plan that has a goal of establishing a self-sustaining, free-ranging bighorn sheep population in all areas of suitable habitat in Nebraska;

-- approve aquatic invasive species regulations regarding species within categories, inspections, decontamination, impoundment and quarantine of conveyance and restrictions within Nebraska waters;

-- and approve hunting opportunities and special dates in designated areas of specific state parks and state historical parks.

The meeting also will include an environmental report, a preliminary upland game outlook, an introduction of the new Duck Slam promotion, and an update on the impacts of flooding in Nebraska.

A complete meeting agenda is available at outdoornebraska.gov/commissioners.

Tags

In other news

2019-2020 Public Access Atlas now available

LINCOLN, Neb. – There are nearly 1 million acres of publicly accessible lands throughout Nebraska. The recently published 2019-2020 Public Access Atlas identifies and consolidates these public access resources for the benefit of Nebraska’s hunters, trappers and anglers.

Outdoor Adventures

Outdoor Adventures

Seventy-eight Patras family and friends spent time together during a 10-day camping trip at Merritt Reservoir near Valentine. The family of Walter and Bobbie Patras have been camping in the Cedar Bay every summer for 50 years.

Norfolk Archery Club to host tournament

The Norfolk Archery Club will host the Whitetails 3-D archery tournament on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 24 and 25. Registration times are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The club’s outdoor range is located south of Norfolk on US Highway 81. Turn west at North Airport Road (Coca-Cola building), go ¼ mile, the…

Lewis and Clark Lake is a paradise of the North

Lewis and Clark Lake is a paradise of the North

There aren’t many places you can pull your boat up on the bank at Lewis and Clark Lake. Water has eroded away hillsides ringing much of the lake, leaving cliffs that reveal colorful layers of Niobrara chalk and Carlisle shale, part of the geology of the area. Below those cliffs, more than 10…

Youth archers at nationals

Youth archers at nationals

Four members of the Norfolk Archery Club attended the NFAA Outdoor Field Nationals held from July 26 to 28. The event was held at the outdoor archery ranges of the Easton Archery Complex in Yankton — the largest comprehensive archery facility in the world.