Challenge encourages hunters to share passion

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, along with Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever, the National Wild Turkey Federation and Plains Equipment Group, is thrilled to announce a new challenge for hunters beginning Sept. 1.
The Take ‘Em Hunting Challenge encourages hunters to take a pledge to introduce someone new to hunting during the 2019-20 hunting seasons. Those who take someone new hunting can upload a photo of their hunting trip to the Commission’s website and will be registered to win great prizes including a camo John Deere XUV590M crossover utility vehicle from Plains Equipment Group, valued at $15,300; gift cards to Cabela’s and Scheels, a Nebraska State Park stay, shotguns, and outdoor gear all donated by partners who are invested in recruiting more hunters.
“Everyone learned to hunt from someone, and they likely have wonderful memories of those early hunting trips,” said Jim Douglas, director of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. “Here in Nebraska, we are proud of our strong hunting heritage. But in order for that heritage to last, we must share it with others.”
Hunting is critical to future conservation of our natural resources. Every time a hunter buys a hunting permit or habitat stamp, his or her purchase directly funds programs that support habitat conservation, hunting access, wildlife research and much more.
Additionally, excise taxes that hunters pay on firearms, ammunition and other hunting equipment generate an additional $1 billion for conservation work each year.
“It is crucial that we recruit a new generation of hunters to maintain our cherished natural resources. The best thing a hunter can do for conservation is to introduce someone new to hunting,” Douglas said.
Hunting is a great way to spend time outdoors, experience nature, unwind and make memories with friends and family. The Take ‘Em Hunting effort offers an extra incentive for hunters to take someone along for a hunt. Special youth seasons are an especially great time to take young hunters out. The challenges allows participation in upland, waterfowl, deer, turkey hunting and more.
Prizes will be given away throughout the challenge Sept. 1, through May 31, 2020, with the grand prize utility vehicle winner announced in June 2020. For more information or to take the pledge, visit OutdoorNebraska.org/TakeEmHunting.