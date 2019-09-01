September outdoor calendar
LINCOLN – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission events and important dates in August. Get more event details at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov. Visit OutdoorNebraska.org for a list of hunter education classes and boating safety classes.
Sept. 3, Chipotle Riders, Community bike ride, meet at parking lot by Black Cow Fat Pig
Sept. 7-15, Early teal hunting in High Plains Zone
Sept. 7-22, Early teal hunting in Low Plains Zone
Sept. 7, Hooked for Life, Barnet Park Lake, McCook
Sept. 7, 7th Annual Night Owl Run/Walk, Niobrara SP, Niobrara
Sept. 7, The Night Sky, Ash Hollow SHP, Lewellen
Sept. 7-8, September Songbird Search, Lake Ogallala SRA, Ogallala
Sept. 8, Monarch Tagging, Lake Wanahoo Recreation Area, Wahoo
Sept. 8, Community Fishing Night, Zoo Pond, Scottsbluff
Sept. 10 Chipotle Riders, Community bike ride, meet at parking lot by Black Cow Fat Pig
Sept. 14, Moonshell Storytelling Festival, Eugene T. Mahoney SP, Ashland
Sept. 14, Birds and Bagels, Wildcat Hills SRA, Gering
Sept. 14, Continental Drift Music Festival, Fremont Lakes SRA, Fremont
Sept. 14, Monarch Tagging, Lake McConaughy SRA, Ogallala
Sept. 15, Fall turkey hunting season opens
Sept. 15, Final day of Take ’em Fishing promotion
Sept. 15, Monarchs, Milkweed and Migration, Lake McCoanughy SRA, Ogallala
Sept. 16, Final day of participation in and postmark deadline for the Great Park Pursuit
Sept. 17, Learn to Hunt workshop, introduction to hunting, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, Lincoln
Sept. 17 Chipotle Riders, Community bike ride, meet at parking lot by Black Cow Fat Pig
Sept. 21, Ranch Life 1860s, Rock Creek Station SHP, Fairbury
Sept. 21, Firearm bull elk season opens
Sept. 21, Antlerless elk season opens
Sept. 21, Muzzleloader antelope season opens
Sept. 21-22, 15th Annual Missouri River Outdoor Expo, Ponca SP, Ponca
Sept. 24, Linking Literature and Science: Insects, Gretna Public Library, Gretna
Sept. 24 Chipotle Riders, Community bike ride, meet at parking lot by Black Cow Fat Pig
Sept. 26, Learn to Hunt workshop, deer, Lincoln Park Fire Station, Hastings
Sept. 28, 2019 Nebraska Youth Smallbore Silhouette Invitational, Pressey WMA, Oconto
Sept. 28-29, Living History, Table Creek Rendezvous, Arbor Lodge SHP, Nebraska City
Sept. 28-29, Youth waterfowl hunting season in Zones 2 and 4