October outdoor calendar
The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission events and important dates in October. Get more event details at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov. Visit OutdoorNebraska.org for a list of hunter education classes and boating safety classes.
Oct. 1-31 – Paddlefish snagging season in specific area of Missouri River
Oct. 4-5, 11-12, 18-19, 25-26 – Dusty’s Pumpkinfest at the Codys’, Buffalo Bill State Historical Park (SHP), North Platte
Oct. 5 – Dark goose hunting season opens in North Central unit
Oct. 5 – Light goose hunting regular season opens statewide
Oct. 5 – White-fronted goose hunting season opens statewide
Oct. 5 – Duck and coot hunting seasons open in Zones 2 and 4
Oct. 5 – Woodcock hunting season opens
Oct. 5 – Halloween is Brewing with Fun, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park (SP), Ashland
Oct. 5-6 – Youth waterfowl hunting season in Zone 1
Oct. 5-6 – Living History Weekend, Heritage Days, Fort Atkinson SHP, Fort Calhoun
Oct. 5-6 – Autumn Harvest Art Show, Eugene T. Mahoney SP, Ashland
Oct. 5-6, 12-13, 19-20, 26-27 – Living History Weekend, Arbor Lodge SHP, Nebraska City
Oct. 6 – Family Rendezvous, Platte River SP, Louisville
Oct. 8 – Upland bird hunting workshop, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, Lincoln
Oct. 11 – Trick-or-Treat at the Town, Indian Cave SP, Shubert
Oct. 12 – Lovin’ Dutch Oven, Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area (SRA), Gering
Oct. 12 – Duck and coot hunting seasons open in Zone 1
Oct. 12, 19 – 21st Annual Hallowfest, Ponca SP, Ponca
Oct. 12, 19, 26 – Halloween campsite decorating contest, Indian Cave SP, Shubert
Oct. 12, 18-19, 25-26 – 24th Annual Haunted Hollow, Indian Cave SP, Shubert
Oct. 12-27 – Firearm antelope hunting season in specific units
Oct. 13 – Youth Hunter Education Challenge, Platte River SP, Louisville
Oct. 15 – Crow hunting season opens statewide
Oct. 15 – Kayak Kids Essay Contest deadline, Red Willow SRA, McCook
Oct. 18 – Nebraska Game and Parks Board of Commissioners meeting, Omaha
Oct. 19 – 32nd Annual Pumpkin Carving Festival, Calamus SRA, Burwell
Oct. 19 – Fontenelle Family Fishing Frenzy/Discover Trout Fishing, Fontenelle Lake, Omaha
Oct. 19 – Jack-O-Lantern Junk and Craft Market, Indian Cave SP, Shubert
Oct. 19 – Ranch Life 1860s, Rock Creek Station SHP, Fairbury
Oct. 19 – Pink Pumpkin Walk, Indian Cave SP, Shubert
Oct. 19 – Trick-or-Treat by the Buses, Indian Cave SP, Shubert
Oct. 19-20 – Youth waterfowl hunting season in Zone 3
Oct. 19-20 – Youth pheasant, quail and partridge hunting seasons open statewide
Oct. 19, 25-26 – Haunted History with the Codys, Buffalo Bill SHP, North Platte
Oct. 22 – Deer hunting workshop, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, Lincoln
Oct. 24 – Duck and coot seasons open in Zone 3
Oct. 25-27 – Camp & Treat, Red Willow SRA, McCook
Oct. 26 – Pheasant, quail and partridge hunting seasons open statewide
Oct. 28 – Dark goose hunting season opens in East, Platte River, Panhandle and Niobrara units
Oct. 30 – Dove (all species) hunting season closes
Oct. 31 – Archery and firearm bull elk hunting seasons close
Oct. 31 – Eurasian collared-dove only hunting season opens
Oct. 31 – Antlerless elk hunting season closes
Oct. 31 – Raccoon and Virginia opossum hunting seasons closes
Oct. 31 – Bullfrog season closes