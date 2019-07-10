July Events

The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission events and important dates in July. Get more event details at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov. Visit OutdoorNebraska.org for a list of hunter education classes and boating safety classes.
July 1 – Archery fishing of game fish is allowed statewide through Dec. 31
July 1 – Underwater spearfishing of game fish allowed in certain waters through Dec. 31
July 1-14 – Paddlefish snagging permit application period
July 1-31 – Application period for Gifford Point Wildlife Management Area special access permits for deer hunting
July 5 – Results of the draw for deer, antelope and elk permits will be available on or before this date
July 5 – Final day to apply for Nebraska Super Tag and Combo lottery permits
July 9-11 – Archery Academy Camp, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, Lincoln
July 9, 11, 18 – Nebraska Bowfishing Mentor Program Northeast, Ponca SP, Ponca
July 10, 24 – Family Fun Night, Red Willow Reservoir SRA, McCook
July 12 – Community Fishing Night, City Park Lake, Holdrege
July 12 – S’mores with the Doerrs, Niobrara SP, Niobrara
July 12-14 – Cowboy Mounted Shooting Event, Fort Robinson SP, Crawford
July 13 – Introduction to Archery, Danish Alps SRA, Hubbard
July 13 – Water Wonders, Wildcat Hills SRA, Gering
July 13 – 6th Annual “Event with a View,” Niobrara SP, Niobrara
July 14 – The Spirit of Mars – A Living History Presentation, Niobrara SP, Niobrara
July 16 – Community Fishing Night, Archway Monument Pond, Kearney
July 16 – Community Fishing Night, Lake Halleck, Papillion
July 16 – Wetland Restoration and Management in the Rainwater Basin, 3725 E 82nd St., Hastings
July 18 – Community Fishing Night, Bowling Lake, Lincoln
July 18 – Community Fishing Night, Skyview Lake, Norfolk
July 19 – Deadline for successful applicants of elk, antelope and deer draw units to complete the purchase of their awarded permits
July 19 – Desperado Days Pool Party, Niobrara SP, Niobrara
July 19 – Community Fishing Night, Melham Park Pond, Broken Bow
July 20 – Cornhusker State Games, Shoreline Fishing Tournament and Casting Competition, Holmes Lake, Lincoln
July 20 – Carp-O-Rama, Lake Maloney, North Platte
July 20 – Wetland Wanderer, Danish Alps SRA, Hubbard
July 20 – Nebraska Bowfishing Mentor Program Northeast, Ponca SP, Ponca
July 20-21 – Snakes of Nebraska, Schramm Education Center, Gretna
July 21 – Kite Day, Niobrara SP, Niobrara
July 23-25 – Outdoor Explorer’s Camp, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, Lincoln
July 24 – Community Fishing Night, Benson Lake, Omaha
July 26-27 – 6th Annual Campfire Christmas in July and Campground Decorating Contest, Indian Cave SP, Shubert
July 27 – 2nd Annual Crofton’s Dam Run, Lewis and Clark SRA, Crofton
July 27 – Jingle Bell Junk and Craft Market, Indian Cave SP, Shubert
July 30 – Community Fishing Night, Prairie Queen Lake, Papillion
July 31 – Community Fishing Night, Mormon Island SRA, Grand Island
July 31 – Discover Fly Fishing, Mormon Island SRA Lake #1, Grand Island