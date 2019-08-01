August outdoor calendar
LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission events and important dates in August. Get more event details at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov. Visit OutdoorNebraska.org for a list of hunter education classes and boating safety classes.
Aug. 1 – Squirrel hunting season opens
Aug. 1 – Registration begins for Harvest Information Program
Aug. 1 – Community Fishing Night, Windmill State Recreation Area Lake #2, Gibbon; Holmes Lake, Lincoln; Skyview Lake, Norfolk
Aug. 2 – Community Fishing Night, Iron Horse Lake, North Platte
Aug. 2 – Final day for bighorn sheep lottery permit applications
Aug. 3 – Night Sky, Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area (SRA), Gering
Aug. 3-4 – Living history, Fort Atkinson State Historical Park (SHP), Fort Calhoun
Aug. 4 – Waterfowl hunting/cold water hypothermia safety class, Niobrara State Park (SP), Niobrara
Aug. 5 –Hunters may purchase 2019 big game permits at any Nebraska Game and Parks Commission office or online beginning at 1 p.m. Central Time
Aug. 9 – Community Fishing Night, Fort Kearny SRA Lake #6, Kearney
Aug. 9-11 – The Cheyenne Trotters, Fort Robinson SP, Crawford
Aug. 10 – Perseid Meteor Shower, Danish Alps SRA, Hubbard
Aug. 10 – Hooked for Life, Red Willow Reservoir, Kiwanis Point, McCook
Aug. 10 - .22 Steel Plate Challenge, Platte River State Park, Louisville
Aug. 11 – Director’s Cup Archery Tournament, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, Lincoln
Aug. 12 – 2019 fall turkey permits available beginning at 1 p.m. Central Time
Aug. 15 – Private land antlerless elk hunting season opens
Aug. 15 – Bullfrog season opens
Aug. 17 – Vintage Baseball Game, Buffalo Bill SHP, North Platte
Aug. 17 – Cannon Fire 5K, Fort Atkinson SHP, Fort Calhoun
Aug. 17 – Evening Kayaking, Danish Alps SRA, Hubbard
Aug. 17-18 – A Walk Back in Time – August 1864, Rock Creek Station SHP, Fairbury
Aug. 20 – Antelope archery hunting season opens
Aug. 23-Sept. 2 – Nebraska State Fair, Grand Island
Aug. 25 – Hubbard Hoot Owl Days 5K Fun Run, Danish Alps SRA, Hubbard
August 27-28 – Nebraska Game and Parks Board of Commissioners Meeting, Fort Robinson State Park, Crawford
Aug. 28 – Drawing for bighorn sheep lottery permit
Aug. 28 – Cover Crop Tour in Southwest Nebraska, 4-H Building, 1400 West 5th St., McCook
Aug. 30-Sept. 1 – End of Summer Bash, Lewis and Clark SRA, Crofton
Aug. 31 – Outdoor Survivor, Danish Alps SRA, Hubbard
Aug. 31 – Buffalo Cookout and Music of the Plains, Niobrara SP, Niobrara
Aug. 31-Sept. 1 – Living History, Fort Atkinson SHP, Fort Calhoun