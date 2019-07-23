Archery tournament results

NORFOLK — The Norfolk Archery Club held an Extreme 3-D tournament on Saturday and Sunday, July 13 and 14. A total of 37 archers braved extremely hot weather to shoot the extreme tournament.

Results of the tournament are as follows, with winners listed in order of first, second and third, respectively:

Female Cub — Rylynn Owen, Bailey Lurz

Female Open — Brittany Endorf, Kim Cornett, Lisa Christiansen

Male Cub — Evan Koenig, Mason Edwards, Brayden Lurz

Male Open — Dustin Heikes, Spencer Endorf, Griffen Wieneke

Male Youth — Camden Jansen

