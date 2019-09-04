Wm. Harold Fowlkes

You are the owner of this article.
TILDEN — Services for Wm. Harold “Bud” Fowlkes, 97, Meadow Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at St. Paul Lutheran Church Buffalo Creek in rural Tilden. The Rev. Ryan Eden will officiate with burial in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery Buffalo Creek in rural Tilden.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.

He died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove.

1921-2019

Wm. Harold “Bud” Fowlkes was born Dec. 19, 1921, on the farm southeast of Meadow Grove to James “Lester” and Sophia (Kurtz) Fowlkes. He attended School District 10 for eight years and then graduated from Battle Creek High School in 1940.

Harold liked sports and was very active in football and basketball. He started farming after graduating from school as the head of his family. His parents had recently divorced, and Harold stayed with his mother and two sisters that were still at home.

In 1944, Harold was baptized and confirmed in an adult class at St. Paul Lutheran Church in rural Tilden.

In 1943, Harold was called for Army duty and was put on One A. He gave up his east farm, and then the government decided to leave the farm boys home. Harold rented a farm northeast of Newman Grove.

In 1946, Harold married Helen Schutt at St. Paul Lutheran Church in rural Tilden. In 1949, Harold and Helen moved to a farm 10-1/2 miles southwest of Meadow Grove, where they farmed for 66 years.

Harold was active in community organizations. He was a member of Farm Bureau, Lion’s Club, school board, church council and many boards.

Harold is survived by his spouse of 73 years, Helen of Newman Grove; four children, Jane (David) Smith of Earl Park, Ind., Carol (Steve) Petersen of Neligh, David (Brenda) Fowlkes of Meadow Grove and Julie (John) Krueger of Tilden; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Kenneth in infancy; and four sisters, Ruth, Eloise, Mildred and Ava Nell.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

