Wm. Harold Fowlkes

TILDEN — Services for Wm. Harold “Bud” Fowlkes, 97, Meadow Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at St. Paul Lutheran Church Buffalo Creek in rural Tilden. The Rev. Ryan Eden will officiate with burial in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery Buffalo Creek in rural Tilden.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
He died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove.
1921-2019
Wm. Harold “Bud” Fowlkes was born Dec. 19, 1921, on the farm southeast of Meadow Grove to James “Lester” and Sophia (Kurtz) Fowlkes. He attended School District 10 for eight years and then graduated from Battle Creek High School in 1940.
Harold liked sports and was very active in football and basketball. He started farming after graduating from school as the head of his family. His parents had recently divorced, and Harold stayed with his mother and two sisters that were still at home.
In 1944, Harold was baptized and confirmed in an adult class at St. Paul Lutheran Church in rural Tilden.
In 1943, Harold was called for Army duty and was put on One A. He gave up his east farm, and then the government decided to leave the farm boys home. Harold rented a farm northeast of Newman Grove.
In 1946, Harold married Helen Schutt at St. Paul Lutheran Church in rural Tilden. In 1949, Harold and Helen moved to a farm 10-1/2 miles southwest of Meadow Grove, where they farmed for 66 years.
Harold was active in community organizations. He was a member of Farm Bureau, Lion’s Club, school board, church council and many boards.
Harold is survived by his spouse of 73 years, Helen of Newman Grove; four children, Jane (David) Smith of Earl Park, Ind., Carol (Steve) Petersen of Neligh, David (Brenda) Fowlkes of Meadow Grove and Julie (John) Krueger of Tilden; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Kenneth in infancy; and four sisters, Ruth, Eloise, Mildred and Ava Nell.