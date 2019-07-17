Willis Reeves

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Willis D. Reeves, 85, Madison, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Home for Funerals Chapel at 708 Georgia Ave. in Norfolk. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the chapel.
1934-2019
Willis passed from this earth on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at his home.
Willis was born April 5, 1934, in Norfolk, to William and Mary (Dather) Reeves. He grew up on the family farm and attended Fairview District 88 country school from grades kindergarten through eighth.
Willis graduated from Madison High School in 1952, entered the U.S. Army and received an honorable discharge on Nov. 22, 1954. Willis attended Midland College in Fremont and later worked for Union Pacific Railroad in Omaha.
Willis married Fern J. Nahrstedt, and they returned to Madison to farm ultimately settling on the family farms. They had three children, Clint, Cindy and Clayt.
Willis later married Ann L. Ewing, and they had one child, Chris. Willis retired from farming in 1996.
Willis was a farmer who enjoyed flying, hunting — he always had a hunting dog — restoring old tractors and doing anything mechanical. He loved spending time with his family and friends.
He was a member of the Fairview Methodist Church, where he chose to be baptized as an adult. He served on the Battle Creek Rural Electrification Association (REA) board of directors from 1967 to 1972.
Willis is survived by his spouse, Ann L. Ewing of Madison: his children, Clinton W. (Anita) Reeves of Pleasant Hill, Mo., Cynthia F. (Barry) Janzen of Longmont, Colo., Clayton H. (Kay) Reeves of Springfield and Christopher J. Reeves of Severn, Md.; his grandchildren, Carisa M. (Zach) Kessler, Drew W. Janzen, Alexander L. Janzen, Kasey C. Reeves and Kelsey L. Reeves; his great-granddaughter, Brooklyn Kessler; nieces Patti (Donnie) White, Pam (Dan) Doty, Mary (Jim) Young, Billie (Bob) Mertz, Kris Reeves; nephews Steve (Shirley) Reeves, Jon (Janie) Reeves; and many great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother “Doc” E. Howard (Jean) Reeves; sister Iola “Bim” Elizabeth (Bill) Becker; nephew Mark Reeves; and grandson Fletcher A. Reeves.
