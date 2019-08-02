You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

William Kleinschmidt

William Kleinschmidt

William Bonney “Bill” Kleinschmidt passed away from an accident on Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Lincoln. He was born on June 2, 1981, in Norfolk, to Marlen and Criss Kleinschmidt. He attended Norfolk Public Schools and went on to work in a variety of fields, including airport construction, manufacturing and hospitality in Nebraska and Colorado.

1981-2019

Bill could out work the best of men and always took great pride in his work and a job well done. He enjoyed anything outdoors including mountain biking, hiking, golfing and playing baseball.Bill is survived by many who loved him, including his mother, Criss Kleinschmidt and her significant other, Ray Shetterly of Norfolk; his stepfather, Richard (Lisa) Sazama of Norfolk; his brothers, Jesse James Kleinschmidt of Durango, Colo., Matthew (Makel) Sazama of Norfolk and Timothy Sazama of Norfolk; his sisters, Jessica Kleinschmidt and Jenny Kleinschmidt of Norfolk; his nephews, Zachary William (Alyssa) Kleinschmidt of Las Vegas and Easton Blevins of Norfolk; and nieces Kassidy Nedela, Jacey Nedela, Bria Blevins, Kinsley Blevins and Emmy Sazama, all of Norfolk.

He was preceded in death by his father, Marlen, and his grandparents.

If you would like to honor Bill’s memory, go for more bike rides, make all of your hugs a little tighter (because he gave the best hugs ever) and if you see someone without a smile, please give them one of yours. Bill could always make everyone laugh and feel a little lighter.

A celebration of life will be in November in Norfolk. Details will be announced at a later date.

Tags

In other news

William Kleinschmidt

William Kleinschmidt

William Bonney “Bill” Kleinschmidt passed away from an accident on Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Lincoln. He was born on June 2, 1981, in Norfolk, to Marlen and Criss Kleinschmidt. He attended Norfolk Public Schools and went on to work in a variety of fields, including airport construction, man…

Marian Hofmann

Marian Hofmann

NORFOLK — A private memorial service for Marian L. Hofmann, 84, Norfolk, will be at a later date.

Edna Herbolsheimer

Edna Herbolsheimer

NORFOLK — Services for Edna L. Herbolsheimer, 103, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.

Norbert Guenther

CROFTON — Services for Norbert F. Guenther, 84, Crofton, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. James Keiter will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery with military rites by Crofton American Legion Post 128 and the American Legion Riders.

Len Fuhrer

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Len L. Fuhrer, 61, of Norfolk will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Tim DeFor will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.

Marian Hofmann

NORFOLK — Services for Marian L. Hofmann, 84, Pierce, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Edna Herbolsheimer

NORFOLK — Services for Edna L. Herbolsheimer, 103, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.

Carol Rempfer

WAYNE — Services for Carol Rempfer, 82, Winside, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Norbert Guenther

CROFTON — Services for Norbert F. Guenther, 84, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. He died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

Cancellations / Delays

Jimmy Johns

What You're Missing