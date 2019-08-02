William Kleinschmidt

William Bonney “Bill” Kleinschmidt passed away from an accident on Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Lincoln. He was born on June 2, 1981, in Norfolk, to Marlen and Criss Kleinschmidt. He attended Norfolk Public Schools and went on to work in a variety of fields, including airport construction, manufacturing and hospitality in Nebraska and Colorado.
Bill could out work the best of men and always took great pride in his work and a job well done. He enjoyed anything outdoors including mountain biking, hiking, golfing and playing baseball.Bill is survived by many who loved him, including his mother, Criss Kleinschmidt and her significant other, Ray Shetterly of Norfolk; his stepfather, Richard (Lisa) Sazama of Norfolk; his brothers, Jesse James Kleinschmidt of Durango, Colo., Matthew (Makel) Sazama of Norfolk and Timothy Sazama of Norfolk; his sisters, Jessica Kleinschmidt and Jenny Kleinschmidt of Norfolk; his nephews, Zachary William (Alyssa) Kleinschmidt of Las Vegas and Easton Blevins of Norfolk; and nieces Kassidy Nedela, Jacey Nedela, Bria Blevins, Kinsley Blevins and Emmy Sazama, all of Norfolk.
He was preceded in death by his father, Marlen, and his grandparents.
If you would like to honor Bill’s memory, go for more bike rides, make all of your hugs a little tighter (because he gave the best hugs ever) and if you see someone without a smile, please give them one of yours. Bill could always make everyone laugh and feel a little lighter.
A celebration of life will be in November in Norfolk. Details will be announced at a later date.