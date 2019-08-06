NIOBRARA — Services for Willard Mlady, 87, Niobrara, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Niobrara Lutheran Church. Delores Ruzicka will officiate with burial in Pischelville Cemetery in rural Verdigre. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 223, American Legion Post 224 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4834.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
He died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara is in charge of arrangements.