Willard Malchow

OMAHA — Private graveside services for Willard A. Malchow, 83, Laurel, will be at the Omaha National Cemetery in Omaha.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bressler-Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Wakefield.
He died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at his home.
1935-2019
Willard was born Oct. 5, 1935, to Arnold and Eva (Ludwig) Malchow at the family’s home.
He married JoAnn Joyce Vogel on April 26, 1957, at Christ Lutheran Church in Wisner.
Willard was a member of the American Legion Post 0054 in Laurel and Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. He entered the U.S. Army in December 1953 and was discharged December 1961. He was a lifelong farmer and enjoyed riding mules, especially in the mountains. You could always find Willard in the shop creating things. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and grandchildren, teaching them many life lessons.
He is survived by his spouse, JoAnn Malchow of Laurel; a son, Kurt Malchow of Wayne; a daughter, Tammy (Cleve) Stolpe of Belden, Lynn (Gary) Carlson of Norfolk and their children, Jacob and Amanda.
Willard was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Eva Malchow; a sister, Arvaleen Jahde; and his brothers, Merlin and Kenneth Malchow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2420 W. Omaha Ave, Norfolk, NE.