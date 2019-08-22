WAYNE — Services for Wilbur Heithold, 85, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. He died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Wayne Country View Care.
In other news
NORFOLK — Services for Patricia A. Kropp, 85, Omaha, formerly of Battle Creek, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Home for Funerals Chapel at 708 Georgia Ave. in Norfolk. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
YANKTON — Services for Rodger E. Johnson, 89, Yankton, formerly of Northeast Nebraska, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at First United Methodist Church in Yankton. The Rev. Ron Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for James Huttmann, 76, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial at a later date.
WISNER — Services for Vera M. Hansen, 97, Pilger, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. She died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at the Stanton Health Center.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Dorothy I. Currie, 98, Norfolk, formerly of rural Elgin, will be at a later date at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at her residence in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Services for Wilbur Heithold, 85, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. He died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Wayne Country View Care.
Services for Timothy T. Hughes, 84, Urbandale, Iowa, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Des Moines, Iowa. Burial will be in the Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines.
O’NEILL — Services for Sharlene Summers, 72, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the First United Methodist Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Brian Loy will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
TILDEN — Services for Betty E. Schwarting, 92, Oakdale, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the United Methodist Church in Oakdale. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.