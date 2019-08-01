Wayne Webb

NORFOLK — Wayne Clifford Webb, 62, Plainview, passed peacefully on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
In respect of his wishes, there will be no memorial service.
Wayne was born on Sept. 5, 1956, in Tehachapi, Calif., to Carolyn McIver and the late Bruce Webb. Wayne grew up in Antelope Valley, Calif., attended Palmdale High School and graduated from Quartz Hill High School, Class of 1974, where he played football, baseball and basketball.
Wayne was a graduate of Antelope Valley Community College and played two years on their football team. Wayne also attended Eastern Oregon University for two years and played football there, as well.
Wayne worked in the construction industry for over 40 years, serving as a foreman for many notable construction projects such as the Skirball Cultural Center in California and ran his own construction company, Webb & Sons Construction, for 12 years. In his free time, Wayne loved to golf, fish, hunt and play horseshoes.
He is survived by his mother, Carolyn Webb; his sisters, Patrice Farmer and Marie Webb; his sons, Zachary Webb and Luke Webb; his nephews, Travis Webb, Joey Webb and Brent Farmer; and his nieces, Kelly Reinke, Tiffany Farmer, Melody Webb and Harmony Webb.
Wayne was preceded in death by his father, Bruce Milton Webb; his brothers, Bruce Webb Jr. and Richard Webb; and his nephew, Bryan Webb.
