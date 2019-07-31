Wayne Webb

NORFOLK — Services for Wayne C. Webb, 62, Plainview, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
STUART — Services for LuVern Olberding, 91, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
ATKINSON — Services for Jason D. Coffin, 18, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson.
NORFOLK — Services for Len L. Fuhrer, 61, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at his residence in rural Norfolk.
TILDEN — Services for Karon (Brown) Cornett, 75, St. Libory, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. She died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
BROKEN BOW — Services for Doneta D. Simonton, 86, Broken Bow, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at the United Methodist Church in Broken Bow. The Rev. Matt Fowler will officiate. Burial will be at 3 p.m. at the Purdum Cemetery.
PIERCE — Services for Edna L. Herbolsheimer, 103, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. She died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Premier Estates of Pierce in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Delmar D. Shipley, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Victory Road Evangelical Free Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
BUTTE — Services for Vita Marie Bernt, 86, Butte, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Butte. The Rev. James Weeder will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.